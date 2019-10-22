Sacred Heart School students are knitting as part of a recently formed after-school club for children in grades three through eight.
“Knitting is one of the few things I can think of that is not only really good for you, but also a lot of fun,’’ Sacred Heart parishioner and cardiologist Dr. Ellen Smith said in a news release. “There is simply no downside.’’
Working with needles and yarn helps adults and children to focus. It can relieve stress.
“Knitting teaches concentration, control, coordination, and a little math, too,’’ Kathryn deBros wrote in “8 Tips for Calmer, Happier Children,’’ a guest blog on ADDitudeMag.com, a resource for families and adults living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD.
“As an added bonus, it involves sensory input and fine motor development. ... The repetitive motion is calming, the feel of the yarn is soothing, and kids feel proud of themselves for making something,’’ deBros wrote.
Sacred Heart’s Smith, along with fellow parishioner Barbara Maley and school secretary Heather Hornick, meet with the 17 Sacred Heart students twice a month to work on knitting skills. Students are working on headbands but will eventually move on to projects of their choice.
“I like to knit,’’ third grader Donovan Nixdorf said in the news release, “so that if someone has a baby and needs a blanket, I could make it for them.”