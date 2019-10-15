This summer, three local high school students were recognized as 2019 Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipients. They also participated in leadership training at Messiah College.
The honorees, all recognized by the Denver-Ephrata Area Rotary Club, are Carrie Buckwalter and Bryce Popolis, both of Cocalico High School, and Ciara Deemer, of Ephrata High School.
The 2020 leadership award winners will be selected from the junior classes of both Cocalico and Ephrata. Applications are available in the school counseling offices.