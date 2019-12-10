Lampeter-Strasburg High School seniors Jillian Pontz and Andrew Bliss were selected as Rotary Club of Lancaster South Students of the Month for November.
Jillian is a member and co-president of both Fellowship of Christian Students and National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. Jillian is a member of the marching band, which she serves as a drum major, and also participates in the jazz band, concert band and orchestra. She sings in the chorus and is a member of Madrigals. A member of the Thespian Society, she has participated in theater productions and musical ensembles.
Jillian is a member of the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Band, Choir and Orchestra and was also selected as a member of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Band and Chorus and Region 5 Chorus.
She was an 11th grade Burrowes Scholar in English and band. She has received the George Myers Leadership Award and is a High School Hero.
Andrew is a member of NHS and Tri-M, serving the latter as vice president. He is a drum major in the marching band and a member of the jazz band, concert band and orchestra. He sings in the chorus and is a member of Madrigals.
He is a 2020 National Merit Scholarship Commended Student, an Advanced Placement scholar and a two-time Burrowes Scholar. He was an L-S Student of the Month for last November, and earned distinguished honors from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. He is a High School Hero.
Andrew is a member of the varsity wrestling team, which won the 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section II championship. Individually, Andrew earned Section II first-team honors. He also created the STEM Pioneers program and team.
Andrew has received a provisional patent on the first physiologically accurate orthopedic knee brace.
Sunrise Rotary
Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise has recognized eighth graders Josh Boll and Nora Lowther as Manheim Township Middle School Students of the Month for October. They were selected for their school and community activities, leadership and achievements.
Josh’s favorite subjects are math and physical education. He enjoys playing basketball, soccer and baseball. Josh is a golf caddy at Lancaster Country Club and participates in Junior Boys Club at Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. He received a Gold Academic Award in seventh grade.
Nora lists music as her favorite subject together with science and soccer. A vocalist in chorus, she plays the viola, piano and guitar. She participates in the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Orchestra for middle school students and North Museum Science and Engineering Fair.