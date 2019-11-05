A volunteer-filled van covered in magnetized words made its way through Lancaster city and onto North Queen Street late last month, stopping at Ross Elementary School for a morning centered on poetry writing.
Poetry Rolls is an initiative of the Franklin & Marshall Writers House, which sends its white van to schools and community centers to give students and adults an opportunity to make and share poems — on the exterior van walls turned creative space, according to a news release.
The project debuted in October 2017 as part of the Governor’s Awards for the Arts festivities in Lancaster.
F&M students such as Jonathan Teklit, who was recently honored as the American Academy of Poets 2019 “Most Promising Young Poet,” typically work with students and adults, leading workshops and providing one-on-one coaching.
Ross students wrote poems on paper and the sides of the van. They even got to try their hands at a machine practically relegated to history — the typewriter.
The Poetry Rolls project was created by Craig Welsh of the Lancaster-based Go Welsh design studio; Heidi Leitzke, now assistant professor of art and gallery director in the Department of Art & Design at Millersville University; and Kerry Sherin Wright, F&M professor of English and founding director of the Philadelphia Alumni Writers House at F&M.
This year Poetry Rolls is primarily run by F&M students with guidance from the assistant director at Writers House, Joanna Underhill.