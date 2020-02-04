The Manheim Township Middle School hosted a breakfast Dec. 13 recognizing students who exhibit rigor, responsibility and respect. Students, whose families were invited to attend the event, were nominated by their teachers.
The student honorees were Ashley Bryant, Macy Aurilio, Elle Boyer, Chelsie Enright, Alyssa Forman, Adam Kingston, Sarah Kraus, Devin Kurtz, Abby Labezius, Zach Landis, Cole Lefever, Nora Lowther, Frankie Mumma, Luke Phillips, Joselyn Ramos, Jack Reynolds, Terrell Russell, Kylie Stoyer, Savannah Watts, Henry Zellers, Bella Selkirk and Tommy Mscisz.