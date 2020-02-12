Cocalico School District students were involved in efforts to help others during the holidays.
— Students at Adamstown Elementary participated in the annual Deck and Donate event. Students decorated a tree at school with their handmade ornaments. Their monetary donations, which totaled nearly $700, were used to help Adamstown families in need.
— Reamstown Elementary third grader Avery Hill collected hats, gloves and scarves from fellow students for the Lancaster Project for the Needy. She helped to distribute the items she collected, along with food, Dec. 21.
— Cocalico Middle School students placed donated hats, scarves and mittens on a Giving Tree, sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society. Those items were donated to Ephrata Area Social Services. In addition, students in Lauren Baxter's homeroom participated in a reserve Advent calendar: Instead of receiving a gift each day of the season, students signed up to bring in a nonperishable food item to be donated to the local food bank.
— At the high school, student government held its annual Toys for Tots drive. They have been doing this fundraiser, as part of the Marine Toys for Tots program, for more than 20 years. Toys were also collected for Kole's Toy Drive, an event collecting Legos and other toys for children in memory of Kole Trupe, a local boy who died in a drowning accident in 2011.