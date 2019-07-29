Hempfield retirees represent more than 1,000 years of service
Forty-four Hempfield School District retirees were honored at a dinner in May at the Wheatland Federal Credit Union Cafeteria at Hempfield High School.
The group that retired this spring represented 1,085 total years of service in public education — 973 years in the Hempfield School District.
The retirees comprised elementary and secondary teachers; food service, maintenance and custodial employees; subject area specialists; paraeducators; school counselors; aides; and content area supervisors.
Retiring from the district: David J. Anderson, Christopher Todd Hermann, Eileen F. Little, Alan W. Mudrick, Wanda J. Richie and Susan E. Zeller.
Centerville and East Petersburg elementary: Mary Herr.
Centerville Middle School: Kelly A. Hutchinson, Anne H. Marcarelli, David B. Martin, Deborah H. Risser and Jill J. Wimer.
East Petersburg Elementary: Debra A. Bechtold and Connie Brubaker.
Farmdale Elementary: Tracy L. Good and James Meley.
Hempfield High School: Catherine M. Babin, Joseph V. Brogan, Sandra L. Craig, Pamela L. Daniels, Pamela A. Felegi, Sharon A. Keith, Gayla Korns-Rhine, Ray E. Leiphart, Dennis E. Meck, Allen B. Mellinger, Sarah A. Metz, Barbara A. Miller, Karen E. Zutell, Sandy Benner, Pamela Daniels, Susan Krasnaki and Sylvia Sanders.
Landisville Intermediate Center: Barbara Y. Wagner.
Landisville Middle School: Edward T. Brown, Annette Cook, Mary Pat Shervin and Tamara Silvis.
Landisville Primary Center: Sandra McConnell.
Maintenance: Thomas R. Stottlemyer.
Mountville Elementary: Dorothy M. Carpenter and Mary Jane Lehman.
Rohrerstown Elementary: JoAnn H. Cenekofsky and Debra K. Kneisley.
Rohrerstown, Mountville and East Petersburg elementary: Sherry O. Ober.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
Ten Lampeter-Strasburg employees were honored in retirement and one employee celebrated 25 years of service at the annual Board Recognition Banquet held in May.
The retirees, representing a combined 245 years of employment with the district, were: Denise Buch, a physical education teacher at Martin Meylin Middle School; Denise Calhoun, a fifth grade teacher at Hans Herr Elementary; Anna Donato, the district director of food services; and Calvin Esh, an English teacher at L-S High School who will continue to coach high school cross country and track teams.
Also retiring were John Grabowski, a food service employee, and Katherine John, a reading assistant, both at Hans Herr Elementary; Linda McCullough, director of the district School Age Child Care program; Nancy Moyer, a reading assistant at Hans Herr; and Linda Young, district reading supervisor who served as principal at Strasburg Elementary from 2011 to 2013. Jeanne Hoffard, secretary to the superintendent, will retire at the end of October.
Recognized for 25 years of service was Kathleen Boyce, district assistant business manager.
Penn Manor School District
Penn Manor honored 15 retirees with more than 360 years of combined service during the district’s 40th annual Employee Recognition Dinner held in the high school cafeteria May 7.
Also honored at the dinner were the Outstanding Employee and Educators of the Year.
David Sellers, head custodian at Penn Manor High School, was honored as Outstanding Penn Manor Employee for 2018-19. Honored as Outstanding Educators were Lisa Roth Walter, a sixth grade Hambright Elementary teacher, and James McGlynn, a high school science teacher.
This year’s retirees included Ellen Altdoerffer, Page Lutz, Deb Meckley, Cheryl Shaffer, Shelley Hodson, Bill Southward, Lily Williams, Marty Ioannidis, Karen Gingerich, Jenny Good, Kathy Campbell, Sharlotte Dammerman, Don Hartsough, Phillis Martin and Lori Scanlin.
Also honored at the dinner were the following Penn Manor employees with 20 or more years of service:
35 years: David Hess and Page Lutz.
30 years: Dusty Axe, JoLynn Drexel, Jodie Henderson, Doris Long, Skip Reddig and Lisa Roth Walter.
25 years: Carrie Aukamp, Valerie Bosso, Gretchen Braun, Karen Gingerich, Mary Jacoby, Erin Kreck, Shelly Kyle, Beth Mader and Amy Wall.
20 years: Janice Adams, Tamara Baker, Sallie Bookman, Debra Drexel, Kelly Eby, Jerry Egan, Stephen Evans, Ellen Goodman, Quay Hanna, Michelle Henry, Kathy Houck, Kim Juba, Scott Keddie, Maricia Kligge, Sharon Knighton, Heidi Long, Brian Malek, Trevor Mattern, Brian Reinking, Cynthia Schieber, Kenneth Webster, Heather Wigerman, Lily Williams, Brian Wimer and Julie Yoder.
Resurrection Catholic
Earlier this year, Mary Scaccia announced her retirement following 21 years of teaching second grade at Resurrection Catholic School.
A product of Catholic school, Scaccia graduated from Sacred Heart of Jesus School and Lancaster Catholic High School.
“Boys and girls, what is your job today?” she asked students daily, a news release noted.
They responded, “My job is to learn and to love one another. What is your job, Mrs. Scaccia?”
Her response: “My job is to teach you and to love you.”
Just out of Shippensburg University, Scaccia began teaching first grade at Mill Road Elementary in Elizabethtown. After five years, she relocated with her husband several times but continued teaching religious education for her church or as a substitute in local schools. When she returned to Lancaster in 1995, she worked in the library at St. Anne School, which her children attended. She started at Resurrection in 1998.
“I loved it since the moment I walked in the door,” she said.
Scaccia received a master’s degree in education from Temple University and also earned a reading specialist certification from Millersville University. She will miss reading to students, a news release noted.
Solanco School District
A principal, library assistant and three teachers with more than 100 years of combined service to Solanco retired.
They were Solanco High School fitness teacher Lisa Deibler with 14 years of service; high school fitness teacher Dawn Kreider with 32 1/2 years; assistant librarian Marge McCauley with 21 years of service at the high school; and English as a second language teacher Sandy Lausch, who was with the district for 15 years. Also retiring was Stephanie Lininger, who spent her 34-year career at Solanco High School — 10 years as teacher, 21 years as assistant principal and three years as principal.
At an early May school board meeting, President Steve Risk and district Superintendent Brian Bliss expressed appreciation for the retirees’ positive attitude and leadership, their relationships with students, and their ability to successfully challenge students to be their best, according to a news release.
“Each of you has a long list of great memories of the lasting impact you have had and the students you have inspired,” Bliss said in the release.
Honored by the board for their service later in May were retirees Paula Chubb and \!q Margaret “Peggy’’ Bernas, high school secretary and Clermont Elementary Title I aide, respectively.