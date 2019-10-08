Resurrection Catholic School Service Club members stand with Lancaster city fire Chief Scott Little and Lt. Andre Kelley following a prayer service Sept. 30 for St. Michael the Archangel. Pictured, first row from left, are Lain Weitzel, Melanie Martinez, David Stefanow, Emma Stefanow, Deanna Soto, Niang Kim, William Martinez and Maximus Gochenaur; and, back row, Chief Scott Little, Peter Nguyen, Christian Velez-Bernabe, Lt. Andre Kelley and Nikitas Gochenaur.