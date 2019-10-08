Resurrection Catholic School Service Club celebrated the feast of St. Michael the Archangel, patron of first responders, with a prayer service for local officials to thank them for their protection.
The Sept. 30 assembly fell before Fire Prevention Week, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday.
Lancaster city fire Chief Scott Little and Lt. Andre Kelley visited classrooms to pass along fire safety messages.
The Archangel Michael is considered the protector of those who help others such as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, according to a news release.
“(They) make the world a safer place for all of us,” seventh grade student Lain Weitzel said.
Scott and Kelley presented students with coloring books and quizzed them on their fire safety knowledge. A 19-year member of the fire department, Kelley made sure students knew what a smoke alarm sounded like and how to get out of their house when they hear it.
Kelley was badly injured in a fire Feb. 18, 2013, while trying to rescue Pauline Stone, 39, and 6-year-old Leilani Roman, both of whom died.
Two years later former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray, speaking on behalf of the city and its residents, congratulated Kelley on his return to work, and “to thank him and his family for all of the work they have done to make his return possible.
“No one can know how hard it (has) been for Lt. Kelley and his family to get to this point and we owe them a debt of gratitude for all they have endured.”