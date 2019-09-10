Resurrection Catholic School began the new school year with a picnic Aug. 25, the event giving families and staff a chance to reconnect the day before the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
This year, the picnic tradition included magician Erick Hershey. He has been performing for 34 years, ever since his parents bought him a magician’s suitcase at a yard sale when he was 10, according to a news release.
“It’s an art form, and it gets in your blood,” he said. Hershey also works at Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks as special projects craftsperson, making large robotic creations such as the elephant that will carry Queen Esther in the production of the same name that opens in March.
Hershey performed as he strolled among families of students and staff gathered in the recess lot to share a meal, provided by the school, and desserts prepared by the picnickers.