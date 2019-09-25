Last week Resurrection Catholic School students received a lively presentation from Lancaster Catholic High School teachers to entice them to learn to play a musical instrument.
Paul Murr, LCHS band director, read the story of “Ferdinand the Bull” while strings instructor Michael Jamanis interpreted the tale on the violin.
The annual assembly begins a year of music lessons provided by the high school for Resurrection students in grades three through eight. It culminates when Catholic grade school students perform together at Lancaster Catholic later in the school year.
Assisting were brass instructor Daniel List and strings instructor Corrine Kern, also from the Lancaster Catholic fine and performing arts department.