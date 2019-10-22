Solanco School District Students of the Month for September were third grader Grant McElroy, of Providence Elementary School; fifth graders Delaney Palmer and Lillie Jamison of Quarryville Elementary and Colerain Elementary, respectively; and fourth grader Charlie Cooney, of Clermont Elementary.
Also honored were high school senior Brandon Daniel-Morales and eighth graders Pryscylla Garvey-Rutledge and Cody Rose, of Swift and Smith middle schools, respectively.
The students were nominated by their teachers for their work ethic, academic success, the support they provide to other students and their consistent demonstration of the Solanco core expectations of respect, responsibility, kindness and courage.