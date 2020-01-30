Each month, in support of character education, a select group of students at Swift and Smith middle schools are invited to a breakfast with their parents and Solanco Middle School Principal Paul Gladfelter. Unlike the honor roll, which is based solely on academic performance, Breakfast Club winners are selected on the guidelines of respect, responsibility, honesty, self-control, courtesy and manners.
Swift honorees were Evan Clifford, Rey Ortiz Sanchez, Amber Peifer, Aaron Sensenig, Chane Bowen, Emily Powl, Selena Wagner, Trent Webster, Chelsie Deaver, Tyler Kendall, Lindsey Mecouch and Layne Wiser.
The Smith honorees were Robert Baxter, Aiden Elliot, Issac Esh, Aidan Rice, Noah Bailey, Clint Grawe, Ethan Heisler, Grace Wagner, Madison Carter, Michael Eisenberger, William King, Brennan Lewis and Jackie Rommish.