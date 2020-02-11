Edy Myer, a fifth grader at Providence Elementary School, was the winner of a Pennsylvania-themed birthday card contest sponsored by state Rep. Bryan Cutler for schools in the 100th District that he represents in Harrisburg.
Edy’s design in red, white and blue features American flags and a candle-adorned birthday cake. Prominent on the card are the Pennsylvania animal, the white-tailed deer, and the commonwealth’s flower, the mountain laurel. Her winning design will be featured on greeting cards that Cutler, majority leader in the state House, expects to send to hundreds of people in 2020.
Edy’s teacher is Dawn Campbell.