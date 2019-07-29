A team of five Elizabethtown Area High School students were recently honored for ingenuity at the fourth annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals presented by United Technologies Corp.
Annie Dickinson, Hailey Formena, Kelly Barr, Lauren Natkin and Morgan Cummings won second place in the 12th grade category for “Plastioca: The Tapioca Bioplastic of the Future.”
The students were among more than 500 award-winning K-12 inventors from across the nation and around the world who gathered inside The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, May 30-31 to compete for top awards in youth invention, according to a news release.
“Plastioca is a biodegradable, renewable, and green alternative to traditional polymer based plastics. Developed to address the growing plastic waste problem in Pennsylvania, Plastioca dissolves when immersed in water but can tolerate being wet,” according to the release, citing the students. “It is composed of entirely natural materials, which makes it completely safe for the environment.”
It is described as having “far-reaching possibilities for improving the lives of citizens by reducing the amount of plastic in our waste stream. The team hopes that by developing this degradable bioplastic that is safe for the environment, the 6% of citizens who do not have access to recycling can help the environment and average citizens do not have to stress about recycling regularly,” the release noted.
Invention Convention provides students in kindergarten through 12th grade an interactive and interdisciplinary opportunity to use the invention process to create and pitch an original product at a national convention. More than 120,000 students from across 23 states and representing four countries, competed for a chance to participate in the national event this year.