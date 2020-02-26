Pequea Valley High School piccolo player Lexy Lassak successfully auditioned at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Band Festival and will advance to PMEA Region V Band. The festival will be held March 26-28 at Eastern York High School.
Card contest
Salisbury learning facilitators Emily Frank and Matt Rogers participated in the annual birthday card contest hosted by state Rep. Bryan Cutler. The cards were to celebrate Pennsylvania and its birthday.
Salisbury students voted to submit the work of peers Damien McGinnis and Jonathan Uribe to the contest.
The winner was Edy Myer of Providence Elementary School in the Solanco School District.
Walking tour
In the fall Pequea Valley High School social studies teacher Teresa Laudo and some of her students took the Underground Railroad walking tour led by local historical Randy Harris. There were 10 stops on the two-hour trek, of which abolitionist and 19th-century Lancaster Congressman Thaddeus Stevens played a starring role.
Students also visited LancasterHistory and took a guided tour of Wheatland, home of the nation’s 15th president, James Buchanan.