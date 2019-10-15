The Elizabethtown Area High School Orchestra will present its annual pops concert, “Phantom of the Orchestra,’’ at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Brossman Ballroom of Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown.
The 76-member ensemble will perform two Halloween favorites from the classical repertoire, “Danse Macabre’’ and “Night on Bald Mountain” as well as a medley from the Broadway musical “Phantom of the Opera.”
The string orchestra will perform “Dia de los Muertos,” based on the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead, as well as other selections from pop music and the movies.
Special guests will be the Allegro Ensemble from Elizabethtown Area Middle School and an honors ensemble from Bear Creek School. These string musicians will join forces to perform “Rosin Eating Zombies From Outer Space.” The concert will close with all 120 students performing “A Rockin’ Halloween.’’
Admission is free; refreshments will be served after the program.