Salisbury

Salisbury Elementary School Behavioral Support team includes, clockwise from front left, school counselor Chris Laudo, emotional support teacher Jessica Clemson-Graham, second-grade teacher Melanie Black, learning support teacher Angie DeBalko, Principal Sheri McGowan, learning support teacher Kerri Clement, speech and language teacher Lauren LeFever, fourth-grade teacher Matt Rogers and autistic support teacher Amanda Lopez.

Salisbury Elementary School honored

The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network honored the Salisbury Elementary School Positive Behavior Support team with Fidelity of Implementation at the Universal Level.

The team, part of Pequea Valley School District, has worked with students and staff in creating expectation of behavior lessons, character lessons, schoolwide celebrations, teacher appreciation awards and student recognition awards for behavior.

The team’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports motto is Respect of Self, Others & the Works Around Us.