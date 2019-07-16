Salisbury Elementary School honored
The Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Network honored the Salisbury Elementary School Positive Behavior Support team with Fidelity of Implementation at the Universal Level.
The team, part of Pequea Valley School District, has worked with students and staff in creating expectation of behavior lessons, character lessons, schoolwide celebrations, teacher appreciation awards and student recognition awards for behavior.
The team’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports motto is Respect of Self, Others & the Works Around Us.