Pequea Valley High School was named Vocabulary Bowl Pennsylvania Province State Champion for 2018-19 by vocabulary.com.
The website reported that 1,378,387 students from more than 39,000 schools across North America participated in this year’s Vocabulary Bowl. Collectively, they mastered 35,513,120 words.
Between Oct. 1 and April 30, Pequea Valley learners mastered 43,736 words — more than any other participating school in Pennsylvania.
Students Briana Garbanzo, Abigail Stoltzfus and Juelz Lynch collectively mastered 1,645 words.
Key to the success of this program were teachers Olivia Sieg, Tom Kaufmann, Peter Bennett, Tara Reed, Stephanie Herr, Mike Choi and Greg Hundermark.