Pequea Valley High School held a drive-thru commencement May 26 at the high school. A virtual video of the full commencement ceremony can be viewed on the Pequea Valley School District YouTube channel.

The graduates are: Stewart Alvaro, Tanner Amoriello, Ian Anderson, Nayelly Argueta, Megan Arment, Yanelly Avalos-Cabezas, Collin Baile

Kaylee Barnes, Mirtha Noely Batista Serrata, Alexis Batton, Michael Beals, Eric Beiler, Amanda Berardo, Bethany Bills, Kolby Bills, Alinda Blank, Emily Bologa, Caroline Bragg, Belle Buczynski, Jossehi Castaneda, Abigail Civitello, Isaac Colon, Aidan Cooke, Carlos Cordero, Diamy Cruz, Dylan Davis, Kyle Diller, Charles Doheny IV, Katie Douthett, Elijah Elkins, Kyle Esh, Chanel Figueroa, Michael Finger, Hope Fisher, Manju Fisher, Alexander Flaim, Sara Fletcher and Eric Forsyth.

Also, Joshua Gingerich, Ryan Glenlast, Jae-Lyne Goldsborough, Johan Gomez Mendez, Andrew Gossert, Seth Gray, Rachel Graybill, Christie Groff, Darian Hall, Anthony Hershey Jr., Michael Hershey, Jaxon Holland, Caroline Horst, Trevor Huber, Kara Huenink, Kristin Huenink, Jessica Hurst, Hannah Huyard, Aiden Irwin, Margaret Johnson, Seth Karg, Kalyn Keen, Andrew Kennedy, Samuel King, Lauren Kovalick, Evan Landis, Katina Lantz, Taylor Lapp, Kalexsia Lassak, Miriam Lazcano-Camacho, Abbey Leslie, Alyssa Liney, Ariana March, Victoria Mellinger, Jordan Melson, Brett Monko, Sarah Moore, Robert Murphy, Timothy Murphy and Joey Musselman.

Also, Clara Neff, Bennett Nordhoff, Peter Norkas Jr., Jack Olonovich, Talee Patterson, Patrick Pratt, Adam Prokay, Damien Quigley, Brandon Ratjavong, Eriaunna Reed, Benjamin Renshaw, Juanita Reyes, Megan Reyes, Fernando Rivera III, Jonah Roelands, Ruth Roelands, Cameron Ross, Savannah Ryan, Joshua Sensenig, Rebekah Sensenig, Faith Simpson, John Smith, Blake Spoo, Jordan Stauffer, Haley Stoltzfus, Jacob Stoltzfus Jr., Reuben Stoltzfus, Tyrell Stoltzfus, Faith Strenck, Caitlin Taylor, Alexander Toomey, Anthony Tran, Matthew Vaughn, Luz Villegas-Castro, Jacklyn Werner, Adryan Yothers and Emma Zanin.