Three Pequea Valley High School students were the recipients of Keystone Degrees at the recent 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Anthony Hershey Jr., Seth Karg and Adryan Yothers received the highest degree in the state Future Farmers of America organization. They earned this honor by engaging in a supervised agricultural experience for at least two years, and earned more than $1,000 or volunteered more than 300 hours.
The five FFA jacket recipients were Jaxson Zook, Peyton Temple, Edwin Davalos, Katelyn Riehl and Eli White. Through this scholarship program sponsored by the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association, applicants wrote an essay outlining what the jacket means to them, and how it would help them to succeed in the coming years. The jacket symbolizes the start of their FFA journey.
Earning a second place in the FFA State Ag Issues CDE were Jordan Melson, Nayelly Argueta and Kara Huenink. These Pequea Valley FFA members created a public presentation on a current ag issue, recycling. They presented the pros, cons, and overall process of recycling in Lancaster County and beyond.