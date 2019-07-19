First-time visitors to Pequea Elementary School can learn a lot about the school just by looking at a colorful new image that adorns a wall in the cafeteria/auditorium, according to a school news release.
It’s a mural featuring the school name, an open book emphasizing the qualities of service, friendship, originality and perseverance, and stars representing the four houses at the school — Amistad, Awali, Hana and Azim.
Pequea students and staff are divided into houses under a system designed to reinforce positive behavior and foster school pride and a sense of community.
The mural also includes two lions below a streaking comet and above a banner that reads, “Roaring like a lion with my Pequea pride,” a reference to the school song.
The project was led by art teacher Jenny Steffy, who wanted to do a schoolwide project. She taught a lesson about murals to all grades using the book “Maybe Something Beautiful,” which is based on a true story of how two artists transformed a San Diego community with murals.
Students began conceiving the mural in January and February. Pupils in second through sixth grades submitted sketches for possible designs before actual work began, she said. Every student, kindergarten through grade six, had an opportunity to help paint the mural.