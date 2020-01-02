The author of this submission is David F. Eichler, a wilderness first responder who holds a doctorate in adult education. He retires this month as a physical and outdoor education teacher at Donegal High School.
Backpackers were just below the summit of Hemlock Mountain, elevation 2,060 feet. The area in Tiadaghton State Forest, Lycoming County, is better known as the Black Forest Mountains or Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon.
It was before dawn as the group wakened, the sound of a turkey’s gobble in the distance. Fall foliage was at its peak.
The nine backpackers were enrolled in Donegal High School’s Donegal Experiential Education Program. On the trip from Oct. 16-20, the students were instructed and supervised by teachers Leah Yingling, Hannah Schock and myself.
Students were supplied with backpacks; food, sleeping bags; and rain and personal camping gear that included a sleeping pad, two water bottles, a bowl, spoon and orienteering compass. Group gear items involved camp stoves, pots, tarps, topographic maps and first-aid kit.
Clothing and gear were the responsibility of each student and involved appropriate outerwear, being able to dress in layers, simple hygiene items, hiking boots and a flashlight or headlamp. Temperatures that ranged in the mid-30s overnight climbed to the upper 60s during the day.
Students were taught how to use the gear, erect the tarps, cook food on camp stoves and purify drinking water. This was an excursion about becoming self-reliant with the camp gear and the trails.
“As the trip began, the instructors showed us step by step how to do everything from packing a backpack to setting up camp,’’ senior Will Small said. “However, as the week progressed, our crew was given more and more responsibility until the instructors didn’t tell us what to do and (we) had to work together to persevere through all of our problems. This is the absolute best way to train a crew.”
DEEP is modeled after the core principals of Outward Bound: physical fitness, self-reliance, craftsmanship and compassion. Adventure activities that DEEP utilizes involve canoe and boating safety certification, CPR, first-aid and AED certification, rock climbing and rappelling, orienteering, backpacking and campcraft. However, students learn beyond the technical skills.
“This was a tough couple (of) days, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,’’ senior Kelsey Long said. “Not only has this experience taught me basic survival/outdoor skills, but it’s also taught me how to grow as a person — both inside and outside a group setting. This crew — and this girl — has come a long way since the start of this expedition.”
Students learned about stretching their comfort zones — physically, emotionally and socially. “I was reminded that I can push myself, even when I think I can’t,’’ junior \!q IzzyHain said. “Overall, this trip pushed me in a way I haven’t been in years, thus forcing me to see just how capable I can be.”
And, said senior Makayla Halbleib, “Personally, I developed an even deeper appreciation for the pure beauty of nature.”