Penn Manor has welcomed 18 new teachers and other professional staff members for the 2019-20 school year. They are:
Penn Manor High School: Baron Jones, principal, and teachers Alexis Carson, art; Lauren McFall, learning support/English; Meghan McMurtrie, emotional support; Kierstin McQuate, learning support; and Cassandra Waterman, learning support/math, along with social worker Keila Torres.
Hambright Elementary: teachers Kelly Pruitt, fifth grade, and Jomaris Rivera, kindergarten.
Central Manor Elementary: teachers Emily Compton, art, and Lorena Glenn, kindergarten.
Marticville Middle School: teachers Laura Bitts, math, and Leesa McAnally, academic support.
Pequea Elementary: teachers Krista Eby, fourth grade; Eric Sarra, sixth grade; and Kimberly Stively, learning support.
Districtwide: Steve Kramer, athletic director, and Rachel Bixler, behavioral consultant.