Penn Manor's varsity Quiz Bowl team outscored 21 other teams to take first place in the Manheim Township Academic Challenge held Dec. 16 at Manheim Township High School.
The Penn Manor team of Max Keefer, Gabe McGough, Connor Mayers and Audrey Ritchie went 5-0 in the morning rounds and swept all three afternoon games to earn a spot in the finals match.
The Comets beat the Great Valley “A” Team, 375-305, clinching the win on tossup 19 and ending the day 9-0.
Connor “powered” 58 questions —answering early to get 15 points instead of the usual 10 — and was the top individual scorer of the tournament, which included teams from Hempfield, Lancaster Mennonite, Bermudian Springs, Friends Select, Huntingdon and Mechanicsburg.
Penn Manor has already qualified for two national tournaments: in Atlanta in May and in Chicago in June.
Students qualify for state FBLA conference
Seventeen Penn Manor High School students have qualified to compete at the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Hershey, April 6-8.
The students qualified by placing in the top two or three at the FBLA Region 18 Conference, held Dec. 18 at Cocalico High School. The conference included students from Penn Manor, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Hempfield, Lancaster Catholic, Solanco and Elizabethtown.
Students took tests or completed oral presentations as part of the competition. Here are the results: Kyle Ament, first place, accounting I; Tim Hermansen and Dominic Roma, first, sports management; Kaden Peart, first, insurance and risk management; Alex Mowery, second, personal finance; Lucas Charles and Owen Harris, second, banking and financial systems; Jonah Eby, second, business law; Gavin Davidson, second, emerging business issues; Greg Burrows, second, entrepreneurship; Max Forrey: second, global business; Luis Then-Frias, third, introduction to business; Dara Helfrich, third, introduction to public speaking; Trevor Grassel, Owen Rohrer and Dan Mader, third, management decision-making; Eibhlin Arvizu, third, organizational leadership and Hunter Hoffman, third personal finance.