Two teams of Manor FFA members placed in America’s top 20 during the National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
The Manor FFA dairy cattle evaluation and management team of Colt Barley, Alyssa Chalfant, Madeleine Denlinger and Berkee Perry placed eighth in the nation, earning a gold medal.
The nursery landscape team, a first in national competition for Manor FFA, of Maddy Kahler, Sarah Bleacher, Janelle Richardson and Morgan Harnish placed 19th in the nation, earning a silver medal.
During the competition, nursery landscape team members completed a written test on industry principles and had to identify plants, pests and disorders encountered in the industry.
They also had to work as a team to build a free-standing wall, fill out a service invoice, plant and stake a tree and demonstrate proper use of a chainsaw, power blower and push mower.
The dairy cattle evaluation and management team members had to complete individual tests of knowledge, judge six classes of heifers and cows and act as consultants to help a producer reduce disease, improve milk quality and provide vaccination schedules and protocols to reduce future diseases.
Manor FFA alumni Aaron and Angie Breneman helped to coach the team.
Also at the national convention, two Manor FFA members and Penn Manor graduates — Rose Drumm and Justin High — received American Degrees, the highest honor in FFA.
Family Fun Night for immigrant families
Nearly 60 immigrant students and their family members attended the first of three Family Fun Nights on Nov. 12 to help them transition to life in Penn Manor School District.
The event, held at Hambright Elementary School, included dinner, bingo, arts and crafts, and raffles. Attendees also learned about Penn Manor schools and community services available to them, including medical assistance, dental and eye care and food and clothing banks.
The event was open to any Penn Manor student who has attended a school in the United States for three years or less, and their family members. Attendees were from Congo, Tanzania, Nepal, Dominican Republic, Russia, Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia.
Transportation was provided by volunteer members of Millersville Woman’s Club and Penn Manor Education Foundation, and bingo prizes were donated by those two organizations, along with the Penn Manor Athletics Department.
The presentations were led by Penn Manor social workers, and interpreters were available for those who needed them.
“The goal of the event was to build relationships and togetherness among our immigrant families in the district,” Wendy Letavic, Penn Manor English language development specialist, said in a news release. “We also wanted to bridge the gap and share what services Penn Manor has for our families.”
District 7 Chorus
Penn Manor High School senior Briana Shyver, a soprano 2, has qualified to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Choral Festival.
Briana was chosen from students in Lancaster and seven other surrounding counties who auditioned for a spot in the festival, which will be held Jan. 16-18 at Central Dauphin High School.
Youth Senate Scholarship finalist
Penn Manor High School senior Kaitlyn Stauffer was recently named a top-10 finalist for an opportunity to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Youth Senate Scholarship program.
Kaitlyn qualified based on her participation in student government, education, community affairs and leadership programs. She was named a finalist following an interview and a written test on government administered in Harrisburg.
Kaitlyn is now in the running to serve as one of two delegates, plus two alternates, to represent Pennsylvania at the United States Senate Youth Program, March 7-14, in Washington, D.C.
During the program, delegates will hear policy addresses by U.S. senators, cabinet members, officials of the Departments of State and Defense and leaders of other federal agencies.
They also traditionally get an opportunity to meet the president and a Supreme Court justice.
Each student delegate also receives a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.
Kaitlyn was nominated to participate in the program by her high school principals.
Businesses donates supplies
Two local businesses are helping assure that students at four Penn Manor schools get the supplies they need this school year.
Roberts Automotive in Mountville and Customs Classics Auto Body in Conestoga collected school supplies from their staff, customers and community members and donated them to Central Manor, Pequea, Conestoga and Eshleman elementary schools.
Hundreds of pencils, notebooks, packs of crayons, glue sticks, rulers, binders, tissues and other basic supplies were donated in an effort that began six years ago with one school and now includes four Penn Manor schools.
“We are so appreciative of their generosity and outreach to help Penn Manor students,” said Brian Malek, principal of Central Manor. “It’s such great community support.”
Troy McComsey of Roberts and Joel Herzog of Customs Classics coordinated the supply drive.