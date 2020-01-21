Ten Penn Manor middle school students were selected to participate in the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association Middle School Orchestra Festival, held Nov. 23 at Lancaster Mennonite School.
The Marticville and Manor middle school honorees were Ava Ritchie, Autumn Kirkley, Suren Clark, Olivia Horst, Libby McComsey, Dana Raugh and James Helm, all violinists; Adeline Arkhurt, string bass; Hannah Knutsen, cello; and Lauren Nissley, viola. Nicole Chen, a Penn Manor High School freshman, served as guest pianist.
Nine Manor and Marticville middle school students were selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Middle School Song Fest, held Nov. 16 at Cocalico Middle School. The student honorees were Caleb Matthew Perkins, Sydney Hoar, Jordan Smith, Suren Clark, Natalie Burrows, Adah Layton, Catherine Repkoe, Molly Bushong and Alexander Eshelman.