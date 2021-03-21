Penn Manor High School will temporarily shift to an online learning format Monday and Tuesday after an outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered there over the weekend, the Penn Manor School District has announced.

Students and faculty will follow a full remote schedule on Monday and Tuesday, with classes beginning at 7:40 a.m., Penn Manor Superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said in a statement that was posted online. The full remote schedule can be found online.

Students will sign into the Google Meet provided by their teachers through Google Classroom to receive live video instruction, according to the statement. The high school building itself will be closed to students and staff.

Regular, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, March 23, Leichliter said.

The decision to close the campus was made in compliance with guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for outbreaks of COVID-19, Leichliter said. The most recent positive test at the school was identified Saturday.

Individuals who may have been exposed to someone with the virus have been notified and instructed to quarantine, Leichliter said. All contact tracing and notifications have already been completed.

Leichliter encouraged students to practice social distancing, wear masks in public and monitor their health. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who may be exposed to someone with COVID-19 is urged to contact the high school nurse.

“As a community, we all need to do our part to assure that in-person learning can safely resume for Penn Manor students,” Leichliter said.

All co-curricular activities have been temporarily canceled, according to the statement. Coaches and advisors will notify students when practices and activities will resume.

Full-day students at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will continue to report there, Leichliter said. Transportation to the CTC campus will be provided from the high school campus in the morning and will return to the high school in the afternoon.

Half-day CTC students may report there while also participating in their Penn Manor classes, according to the statement. A shuttle bus will transport the students to and from the high school. Students will need to be at the cafeteria entrance by 10:45 a.m. Half-day CTC students will need to provide their own transportation to and from the high school.