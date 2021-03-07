Penn Manor High School will shift to an online learning format for all students beginning Monday, March 8 after several cases of COVID-19 were discovered there over the weekend, the Penn Manor School District announced Saturday.

The high school’s campus will be closed to students and staff through Friday, March 12, the school district said in a news release. All co-curricular activities will be canceled until at least the middle of the week.

Students and faculty will follow the full remote schedule that can be found online, the school district said. Students will sign into a Google Meet provided by their teacher through Google Classroom and will receive daily live video instructions beginning at 7:40 a.m.

Full-day Lancaster County Career & Technology Center students will continue to report there, the school district said. Transportation will be provided from the high school in the morning and will return to the high school in the afternoon.

Half-day CTC students may report to the CTC campus while also participating in their Penn Manor classes, according to the news release. Half-day students will need to provide their own transportation to and from the high school.

Regular, in-person classes for high school students will resume on Monday, March 15, barring any additional information that would require an extension of the closure, the school district said.

No schedule changes are planned for any other Penn Manor schools, the school district said.

Two individuals in the school’s community tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, impacting the school district’s ability to staff critical operations at the school, according to the news release. The decision to move to online learning was made in accordance with the recommended guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Contract tracing for those who tested positive for COVID-19 has been completed, and any individuals who may have come into contact with the people who tested positive had already been notified, the school district said.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is urged to contact the high school nurse at 717-872-9520, extension 1356.