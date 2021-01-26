Penn Manor High School will temporarily move to a fully virtual learning format Wednesday after a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 on campus, the school announced Tuesday.

The campus will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Feb. 1, the school said in a news release. Regular in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The building will be deep-cleaned while it is closed.

Students and staff who may have been in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus will be instructed to quarantine, the school said.

The school did not provide information on how many students and staff have been infected with COVID-19.

Students will follow a full remote schedule through Friday, the school said. Classes will begin at 7:40 a.m.

Monday will be a remote asynchronous day for all students, except those who are scheduled to take Keystone Exams in person that day, the school said. Students taking the exams should report to school at the regular starting time on Monday. Transportation to campus will be provided.

Half-day students at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will not report there while the high school is closed, but will participate in their Penn Manor classes and their online CTC classes, the school said.

Full-day CTC students will continue to report there while the high school is closed, the school said. Transportation will be provided for full-day CTC students who have requested it.

All co-curricular activities are canceled while the school is closed, the school said.