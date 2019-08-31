For the third year in a row, Penn Manor High School girls volleyball team has been named to the Academic All-American Honor Roll by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The 2018 team qualified by earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.68, which ranks among the top 25 of girls high school teams in the United States. “This group put great effort into both their academics and athletics and struck a nice balance,” head coach Tim Joyce said.
Three student athletes earned All-Star Awards: Shayna Warfel, Lizzy Kubicar and Jordan Schucker. Five had GPAs of 4.0 or higher: Nikki Krahulik, Jordan Schucker, Kailey Stoner, Justine Fry and Marilyn Keernik, an exchange student from Estonia.