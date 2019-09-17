The drones have landed in Millersville.
Penn Manor Education Foundation Venture Grants have brought several of the unmanned aerial cameras to the skies above the high school.
A $2,400 grant funded a drone for use by the agricultural education department during the 2019-2020 school year to teach students how the technology is being used in farming for plant health and erosion control planning, according to a school district news release. Students also will learn about drone flight training.
“Drones are widely being used in agriculture for crop scouting, field mapping and spot pesticide application,” Neil Fellenbaum, Penn Manor agricultural education teacher, said in the release.
“Understanding how they work, how they can increase production efficiency, and how to fly them will give students another tool in the toolbox they can use in agriculture or many other industries in the future.”
Another grant, for $2,100, was used to purchase a drone for physics classes. It has been used in an exercise known as the “egg drop” in which students design and build a structure to protect an egg from breaking when dropped from a specific height.
Physics teacher Brian Osmolinski said the drone helped make the egg drop project “what it should have always been.” It also inspired one of his students to make his own drone.
“Projects like this that increase the excitement for practical engineering challenges is what makes Penn Manor great and gets students excited about STEM,” he said.
A third grant provided funding for the high school’s Robotic Club, which designs and builds robots and drones for competition with clubs from other schools.
In all, Penn Manor Education Foundation has invested more than $8,000 in drone technology over the past two years at Penn Manor High School.
Sophomore completes apprenticeship program
A Penn Manor student has earned a certificate in the construction trades after completing a pre-apprenticeship program over the summer.
Sophomore Kapil Adihikar completed 50 hours of instruction in math, blueprints, communication, rigging, materials handling, Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, hand tools, power tools, rough terrain forklift and employability skills, according to a news release from the school district.
He was one of the youngest students to complete the grant-funded program, which was sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors Keystone Chapter with support from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.
“The training has made him more employable in the industry,” Stephanie Larkin, vice president of education, safety and workforce development for ABC Keystone, based in Manheim, said in the release.
Adihikar used his expertise to serve as student ambassador for the Careers in Construction Exploration Event for parents and students on the Penn Manor High School construction site.
Participants toured the site and learned about construction careers, including carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, project managers, virtual design coordinators, drone pilots and construction superintendents.