Activity Day
A group of Penn Manor High School students hosted an Activity Day including crafts, sports, Zumba and an Easter egg hunt, for life skills students at the school.
Members of the school’s Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy club hosted the event April 17 as the club’s culminating project. The event included lunch for participants, provided by Chick-Fil-A.
“It was a chance for the students to have fun and learn from each other,” said club adviser Holly Fiorillo, a high school English teacher. “It was one of the best days of the school year, from my perspective.”
The club previously hosted a breakfast for the school’s custodians and cafeteria staff and sponsored a toy drive.
The Prom’ on Broadway
Forty-two Penn Manor High School students recently visited New York City and saw a Broadway show, thanks to the generosity of a Penn Manor Education Foundation donor.
The students and their chaperones boarded a bus at the high school at 7:30 a.m. March 13 and arrived in New York later that morning.
Half the group met with Joshua Franklin, one of the actors from the Broadway musical “The Prom,” for a question-and-answer session. The others met with a costumer from “Hamilton” to learn firsthand about working on Broadway.
The students and chaperones then attended “The Prom,” a comedy musical about four faded Broadway stars who intervene when controversy engulfs the prom in a small Indiana town.
The trip was funded by PMEF’s Douglas Maine Endowment for the Arts, established several years ago by Maine, a 1966 graduate of Penn Manor.
The endowment funds performing arts experiences that many students would not be able to afford on their own. Maine established the endowment to expose Penn Manor students to arts opportunities outside of Lancaster County.
Manor Middle School Students of the Month
Manor Middle School Students of the Month in March were selected by their teachers. Their recognition was based on attitude, achievement and effort.
Blue 7 Students of the Month were Lauren Nissley, Collin Harnish, Kyle Rothan, Vienne Kreider and Keira Stigelman.
Green 7 Students of the Month were CJ Ulmer, Evan Schwebel, Londyn Scott, Robyn Gaffney and Morgan Copeland.
Blue 8 Students of the Month were Evana Schlegel, Kaitlyn Pontz, Erin Shipley, Quay Hanna Jr. and Maximillian Ponton.
Green 8 Students of the Month were Owen Martin, Tyler Barnes, Kamia Goodley and Sandy Dang.