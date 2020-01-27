Penn Manor Education Foundation has awarded a record $93,000 in Venture Grants to help teachers enhance learning opportunities for Penn Manor students, according to a news release.
The grants enable elementary students to create podcasts of immigrant families’ personal stories, help support a therapy dog for middle school students, and add 3D printing pens and a computer numerical control router to high school classrooms.
The grants also will pay for field trips to Gettysburg National Military Park, Fulton Opera House, the state Capitol and the Museum of the American Revolution, among other destinations.
In all, 65 teachers and principals at all 10 Penn Manor schools received funding for 67 grants to enhance math, science, social studies, physical education and music classes, while improving the school environment.
The projects range from $245 to purchase flags representing the 25 countries of origin of Eshleman Elementary students to $3,750 for vertical growing tower gardens for high school agricultural education and family and consumer science classrooms, according to the release.
Other grants will fund a scholarly student magazine at the high school, multicultural books at several elementary and middle schools, high school diffraction lab materials, musical instruments and software and robotics kits and materials.
This year marks the third consecutive year that a Venture Grant has helped to bring a therapy dog to a Penn Manor school. Marticville Middle School has added Kiwi, a labradoodle, to its staff, thanks to a $1,000 grant.
“The Venture Grants are such a wonderful opportunity that allows teachers to bring their classroom projects to life,” Central Manor Elementary School fifth grade teacher Emily O’Donnell said in the release. Her $500 grant was used to purchase guided reading books in multiple genres for her students.”
Since 2000, the foundation has awarded more than 850 teacher grants in excess of $940,000.
“The grant program is made possible through the generous support of our community,” said Jan Mindish, PMEF executive director. “A big thank you to our Penn Manor staff members, K-12, who spent their time and energy submitting 76 grant requests.”
For more information, visit PennManorEdFoundation.org.