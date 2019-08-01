Pathways: A Community Homeschool recently held a Heritage Day at Brubaker Park in Fivepointville, above. This public event showcasing early colonial life drew people from the surrounding areas.
Guest reenactors included frontiersmen, a gunsmith and knifesmith, a blacksmith, a colonial storyteller and a soldier. Students and guests demonstrated spinning and weaving; candlemaking; flintknapping; basket weaving; open-fire and open-hearth cooking; colonial gardening; and mud-oven baking.
Students of Pathways, which is based in East Earl and Denver, also prepared a meadow maze for children as well as colonial games and crafts.