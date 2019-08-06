The Rotary Club of Paradise May high school Students of the Month were Joshua Griel, of Conestoga Valley; and Noah Schnabel, of Lancaster Mennonite; and Clara Neff, of Pequea Valley. All three, who will be seniors this fall, were recognized as out outstanding students recommended by the school’s guidance department, principal or faculty on the basis of significant achievement, as well as good character and citizenship.
Joshua is involved in ice hockey teams, Hempfield/CV/Donegal, Exton Kings and Exton Bulls. He is also part of the CV esports team. He athletic awards include being named captain of the esports team, being named a top-three goalie in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, and being a part of several winning regional competitions.
He is a member of the high school Tech Team, volunteers at Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, serves as CV Bolts basketball manager and bookkeeper, serves as a tutor for the high school web design class and is a member of the FOCUS Club.
Noah is a member of National Honor Society, and has been in several plays and musicals at Lancaster Mennonite including “Seven Keys to Baldplate,” “Into the Woods,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” He is a member of Lancaster Mennonite band, chamber choir, campus choir, jazz band and Forest Hills Mennonite Youth Fellowship. He was named to both the Lancaster-Lebanon and Pennsylvania music educators associations’ county and district choruses, respectively.
Clara is a member of National Honor Society. She sings in the Pequea Valley Chorus and PV Chamber Singers. She also is a member of the Braves Club, World Language Honors Society and tribe.
Clara is also an honor roll student.