On Nov. 1, fourth grade students at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School remembered the saints with a special presentation to families and the school community.
Students, under the direction of Theresa Chanko, chose and researched the life of a saint. They dressed in costumes, and told the stories of saints’ lives to their schoolmates. Presentations provided historical and inspiring facts about individuals who dedicated their lives to the teachings of Jesus Christ including Sts. Martin dePorres, Domenic Savio, Teresa of Calcutta and Apollonia, according to a news release.
Junior Achievement
The school welcomed volunteers from Junior Achievement on Oct. 25. Business professionals from Ephrata National and Fulton banks, along with community volunteers, introduced the students to financial literacy through hands-on activities. Each grade-level program was designed to support student learning by helping children to understand business and economics as well as to develop communication skills that are essential to success in the business world.