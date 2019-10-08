Octorara Area School District is one of 76 districts nationwide taking part in the third year of the Dynamic Learning Project, a national program developed in partnership with Digital Promise, Google and EdTechTeam.
Research findings in the project’s second year — when the program expanded nationally — suggest that coaching leads to an increase in the use of technology in the classroom, according to a news release. An increase in the confident use of technological skills, in turn, results in increased student engagement and learning.
“(P)articipation in the program will maximize the district’s recent investment in new Chromebooks by helping teachers marry technology with instructional best practice,” Superintendent Michele Orner said in a news release.
Chris Shultz, Octorara’s new kindergarten through 12 technology integration specialist, will support building principals and teachers as they leverage technology to meet the student achievement goals outlined in the district’s Comprehensive and School Improvement Plans.
Through the Dynamic Learning Project, educators are coached to use technology to develop students’ skills in six categories: agency, collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking and ability to select relevant technology tools.