Research demonstrates that starting kindergarten on the right foot is one of the strongest indicators of a child’s success, according to a news release.
To that end, Octorara Area School District launched a Kindergarten Transition Program this school year. Led by teacher Beth Peticca and Principal Krista Lease, the initiative involves partnering with area early childhood centers to address questions parents may have about the district’s kindergarten program.
It also features a Countdown to Kindergarten program, a series of parent and child activities held monthly between January and the start of the new school year to orient families to their new school community, the release noted.
The first event, Come Explore the Octorara Primary Learning Center, gave incoming kindergarten students and their families a chance to explore the building by following scavenger hunt clues using QR codes. At each station, visitors used an iPad to access the code and watch a short video about various locations, programs and staff throughout the school.
Each incoming kindergarten student received a swag bag and was encouraged to bring the bag to future transition events to receive additional prizes and information.
Octorara has planned more than 10 different ready- for-school activities, including hosting kindergarten screenings at area preschools.