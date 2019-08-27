The United States team comprising Octorara Junior-Senior High School students Kyle Quinn, Ethan Whitney and Ryan Baggett along with Colin Murphy, of Phoenixville, and Ryan LaRue, of Coatesville, competed in the International Young Physicists’ Tournament held in Warsaw, Poland, this summer.
Three dozen teams competed in the event.
The Octorara team, which has won three consecutive national titles, earned a 21st place finish, its highest overall showing in Physics World Cup competition of three dozen teams worldwide. The students also achieved multiple scores of 7s and 8s in defense of their scientific solutions as well the team’s first perfect score of 10, according to a news release. At one point in the weeklong competition, the United States team found itself in 11th place and tied with China.
The International Young Physicists’ Tournament is an international event that publishes a series of physics-related research questions that do not have published answers. Students complete hundreds of hours of research on these problems, eventually preparing to debate other schools from around the world about proposed but specific solutions, according to the release.
Some of the work is published by student researchers in science journals.
Students involved in Octorara’s IYPT program have gone on to study in science- and math-related disciplines including physics, neuroscience, engineering, premedicine and chemistry. Each has credited the experience of the International Youth Physicist Tournament as providing the strong research experience needed to be college and career ready, the release noted.
The Chester County Intermediate Unit secures grant funding and supports the travel arrangements for Octorara’s team. William McWatters and Matthew Livingood, Octorara science teachers, mentor and coach Octorara’s students.