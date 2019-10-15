Octorara

 Submitted

Octorara Junior Senior High School students Hayley Koller and Jansen Schempp were crowned queen and king at the halftime festivities of the Oct. 4 football game against Lancaster Catholic High School. Homecoming court members were Abby Bare, Christina D’Andrea, Genevieve LeFevre, Ellie Lofgren, Jack Imms, Keith Lambert, Nick Mattingly and David Raabe.