Octorara Junior Senior High School students Hayley Koller and Jansen Schempp were crowned queen and king at the halftime festivities of the Oct. 4 football game against Lancaster Catholic High School. Homecoming court members were Abby Bare, Christina D’Andrea, Genevieve LeFevre, Ellie Lofgren, Jack Imms, Keith Lambert, Nick Mattingly and David Raabe.
Octorara crowns king and queen at 2019 homecoming
