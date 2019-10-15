Earlier this month Octorara Career and Technical Education Director Lisa McNamara traveled to the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus to make good on a promise she made to students and staff during the 2018-2019 school year.
If enrollment in the district’s Homeland Security and Protective Services Academy reached 20 students in each of the morning and afternoon sessions, she would rappel from the wall in the facility’s tactical village.
And so she rappelled.
Continuing to grow, program enrollment is at 45 students from throughout Chester County.
They receive training in law enforcement, firefighting, and emergency medicine.
More information about the Homeland Security and Protective Services Academy is available by contacting McNamara at lmcnamara@octorara.org.
PTO Fun(d )Walk
The fourth annual Fun(d) Walk was recently hosted by Octorara Area School District’s K-6 PTO. As its biggest fundraiser of the year, the event to date, has raised $12,146. That money provides additional resources at the Primary Learning Center, Octorara Elementary School, and the Octorara Intermediate School.
Over the years, the funds have provided busing for field trips, additional classroom supplies, supplementary online reading programs, family events, student gifts, teacher appreciation programs, Science Club activities and recess.