During the week of October 15-17, Nitrauer Elementary welcomed children’s book writer and illustrator Rosemary Wells to the school.
Wells is best-known for the “Max & Ruby’’ series; the books chronicle the everyday adventures of sibling bunnies, curious 3-year-old Max and bossy 7-year-old Ruby.
During her visit at Nitrauer, Wells worked directly with the students in a mini author-in-residence program to encourage the students to write and illustrate their own stories. The visit ended with the culmination of a large group assembly.