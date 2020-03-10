Penn Manor High School students representing Manor FFA of America won several awards recently at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Cody Hurlburt, Darby Conrad, Kylie Kreider, Brenna McDevitt, Lauren Sensenich, Jolene Fields, Austin Kolb, Madeleine Denlinger and Renee Eshbach earned Keystone Degrees.
The Keystone is the fourth of five degrees FFA members can earn. Only 405 members out of 12,390 in the state received the degree, according to a news release.
To earn a Keystone Degree, FFA members must hold the Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees; perform at least 25 hours of community service; earn or invest $1,000 or work 300 hours outside of school in their supervised agricultural experience; participate in 15 FFA activities, five of them above the chapter level; and demonstrate leadership and advocacy of agriculture and FFA.
Two Keystone recipients, Maddy Denlinger and Jolene Fields, also interviewed for State Star in Ag Placement and Agricultural Science, representing the Eastern Region.
Three students — Chloe Perry, Jackie Nachmius and Abi Walborn — earned a blue jacket, the symbol of FFA membership. The first-year member jacket campaign is sponsored by the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni, which provides the jackets and a scarf or tie without charge. To qualify, students must write about what the jacket means to them and what they plan to achieve while wearing it.
Music honors
Several Penn Manor High School and middle school students recently earned county and district honors in music.
High school sophomore Maggie Eckroat and juniors Eleanor Helm and Evelyn Weaver were selected to participate in the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Orchestra Festival.
Eleanor, a violinist, performed with the Sinfonia group. Maggie, a cellist, and Evelyn, who plays string bass, performed with the full symphonic orchestra at the Feb. 8 festival at Cedar Crest High School.
Junior clarinetist Hannah Stork qualified to participate in the District 7 South Band Festival, Feb. 13-15, at Central York High School.
Seniors Garrison Webster and Jordan Stum successfully auditioned for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Vocal Jazz Festival to be held March 20 and 21 at Central Dauphin High School. Both Garrison, a tenor, and Jordan, a bass, placed third.
In addition, 11 Penn Manor middle school students performed Jan. 25 at the Middle School County Band Festival at Manheim Township High School.
The students were Claire Eckroat, Casey Nussbaumer and Aman Shaik, of Marticville Middle School, and Callie Tuel, Rose Emenheiser, Maya and Sophia Telesco, Drew Lebo, Carter Vinson, Owen Rothenberger and David Ferre, of Manor Middle School.
Eight Penn Manor High School students also performed in the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Band Festival on Jan. 25. They were Christopher Knotwell, Ella Layton, Julia Paitsel, William Perkins, Allison Sauers, Hannah Stork, Griffin Sweigart and Hannah Watts.