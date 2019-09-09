Elizabethtown Area School District has inducted new teachers for the 2019-20 school year. The district also welcomed Kara Schoessler and Joshua Schaffer as principal and dean of students, respectively, at Elizabethtown Area Middle School.
Schoessler was the assistant middle school principal at Palmyra Area School District. She had also been Palmyra’s dean of students, music teacher and middle school director of bands.
She holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education from Grove City College and a Master of Education degree in science education from Lebanon Valley College. She received her principal certification through Penn State University.
Schoessler’s experience includes implementing positive behavioral interventions and supports, facilitating data analysis for English/language arts, creating schedules and team structures at the middle school level, building projects integration, and promoting effective instructional practices through the supervision process.
She replaces Nate Frank, who is the new Bear Creek School principal.
Schaffer comes to Elizabethtown from the Red Lion Area School District, where he has been a middle school mathematics teacher for the past two years. Previously, he was a special education teacher at Camp Hill School District and a fifth grade math teacher in Mechanicsburg Area School District.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education from Elizabethtown College and a Master of Education degree in educational administration from Temple University. Schaffer has experience in the areas of blended technology classrooms, positive behavior planning, learning-focused schools and working with students with individualized learning plans.