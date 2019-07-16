HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
.000Students earn bronze for nature knowledge
Five Hempfield High School students who graduated last month earned third place against teams from 66 counties at the 36th Pennsylvania State Envirothon at the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Windber Recreation Park in May.
This is the highest ranking in the competition for any Lancaster County team since the 1980s, according to Lancaster Conservation District records.
Bronwyn Meldrum, Grant Doehring, Nebeyu Bekere, William Yaeger and Sandy Heilshorn were awarded $500 scholarships for their achievement.
Envirothon tests students’ knowledge of soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and environmental issues. Teams also give presentations and are judged on problem-solving, oral skills and their recommendations.
Focus for the event was “Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge and Technology to Feed the World.”