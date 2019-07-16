From left to right, are Michael Walsh, deputy secretary of administration for Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Hempfield teacher Jessica Miller; students Sandy Heilshorn, Bronwyn Meldrum, Grant Doehring, Nebeyu Bekere and William Yaeger;teacher Lee Hawley; Patrick McDonnell, secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; Kelly Stagen, board member of Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts; and Russell Redding, secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.