The News Literacy Project and E.W. Scripps Co. are teaming up to celebrate the first National News Literacy Week, which runs through Jan. 31.
The literacy project/Scripps initiative “is designed to raise awareness of news literacy as a fundamental life skill and to provide the general public, as well as educators and students, with easy-to-adopt tools and tips for becoming news-literate,’’ according to project founder and CEO Alan C. Miller, on www.newslit.org.
Through the week, the website will provide resource links to news literacy skills that correspond with the project’s virtual classroom, Checkology, for middle and high school students.
Begin by taking “The News Lit Quiz,’’ which is billed as the “Easiest Quiz of All Time’’ and learn about “navigating the information landscape.’’
The Jan. 28 lesson focuses on the practice of quality journalism. Other News Literacy Week topics are: understanding others’ biases as well as your own, Jan. 29; the press as a government watchdog, Jan. 30; and identifying misinformation, Jan. 31.
Each lesson is unlocked on its assigned day and available through the week on computers or tablets at www.newslit.org, where additional information is also available.
The topic is close to the heart of Manheim Township High School student Anisha Parida, who advocated for integrating media literacy curriculum into the schools in a December 2019 column published in LNP | LancasterOnline’s Generation Z(eal). It was an extension of a topic for which she was also a winner in the last year's LNP journalism contest.
“Students are our future,’’ she wrote, “and if teenagers can become properly educated on source evaluation, future readers will be able to better distinguish accurate news from fake news, making consumers better equipped to engage knowledgeably and thoughtfully in our society.’’