Students at two Penn Manor schools celebrated their heritage with food in May.
Penn Manor High School students shared foods of their native countries with peers, teachers and staff during the third annual Multicultural Day held May 2 in the high school gymnasium.
A week later, Eshleman Elementary School held its World Food Fair, which featured foods from 17 countries, including Bhutan, Eritrea, Brazil, Nicaragua, Nepal and Hungary.
Students and their family members dressed in native garb and displayed maps, flags and other symbols of the countries they represented, according to a news release.
The event was established 13 years ago to celebrate the cultures of Eshleman students and families and expose community members to traditional food and dress from around the world.
For the high school event, students prepared foods from the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria, Mexico and Puerto Rico to share with the school community. Several students donned traditional garb as part of the celebration.
In order to sample the food, students and staff members were required to learn to say a common phrase in the language of the country represented. In addition to preparing the foods, students created colorful displays about their countries and talked about some of the geographic features and traditions of their native lands.
The event was the culminating project for the school’s Multicultural Club, which was established three years ago by Etsub Tolossa, a 2019 Penn Manor graduate from Ethiopia. Club advisers are Penn Manor foreign language teachers Katharine Rodriguez and Nadine Smith.
Etsub started the club “to provide a platform for students to share their backgrounds, their stories and their cultures, as well as to learn from each other and embrace their culture and heritage,” she said.
“America is a product of different countries and nations, and the club helps us teach others about the many cultures that we’re seeing in our classes and community.”
About 325 Penn Manor School District students are from families that speak 24 different languages at home.