Bear Creek School in Elizabethtown Area School District recently hosted a “Mix It Up at Lunch Day” to promote inclusion and connect students with a new classmate.
Timed to coincide with a worldwide campaign, the school joined what was expected to be millions of students Tuesday, Oct. 22, by helping children to step outside of their comfort zones and get to know peers they might have never before met.
To make it easier for students to sit with new lunch companions, school staff handed each student a playing card when he or she entered the cafeteria. Students with identical playing cards were matched based on a prearranged seating chart.
School staff fostered a relaxed, fun environment with music, dance, and conversation-starter questions, according to a news release.
Mix It Up at Lunch Day is a simple call to action that challenged the students to take a risk and make a new friend in a safe, supportive environment.
When students interact with those who are different from them, biases and misperceptions can fall away. Studies have shown that interactions across group lines can help reduce prejudice and bullying, as well as build a more inclusive and welcoming school community, according to the release.
Elizabethtown Rotary Students of the Month
Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Ellen Schlosser and Adam Evans were named the Rotary Club of Elizabethtown Students of the Month for October.
Ellen is a member of National Honor Society. She is student council secretary, Science Olympiad team manager and Lancaster County Career & Technology Center student ambassador. She placed third in the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair in the Biomedical and Translational Health Sciences category. She also earned the high school Contemporary Issues Student of the Year Award as part of the underclass awards program her junior year.
She interned at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Women & Babies Hospital and is a teacher assistant for the E-Dance Center. She is an active member at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.
Adam, a member of NHS, serves as class president and captain of the varsity soccer team. He is a member of the track and field team, and the chorus and show choirs. He is also active with the school newspaper, the computer programming and mathematics club and Mini-THON.
An accomplished thespian, Adam was cast in last year’s award-winning production of “Seussical the Musical” as Horton, a role for which he received a Hershey Theater Apollo Awards nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor category. He was also honored with the Coach’s Award for Distance both his sophomore and junior years as a member of the track and field team. He also received the high school’s World Language Department Award as part of the underclass awards program his freshman year.
He is a participant in the Penn State Harrisburg STEM Summer Enrichment Program. He is also active with the Hershey Trolley Works as an actor and tour guide. Adam is an active member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Middletown.
National Merit Commended Students
Elizabethtown Area High School seniors Jared Alvarez and Jacob Larison have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students are recognized for the academic promise he or she demonstrated on the PSAT, the qualifying test used for program entry and taken by more than 1.5 million students last October.
About 34,000 students received the Commended Student distinction that places them in the top 5% of students who entered the program.
Veterans Day program is Nov. 11
The Elizabethtown Area School District will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the auditorium at Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.
Veterans from the greater-Elizabethtown community interested in participating in the ceremony should visit the district website at etownschools.org and complete the online registration form by Nov. 7. Registrations are also being received by Troy Portser, director of school and community information, 717-367-1521, ext. 10024, or by email at troy_portser@etownschools.org.
Career and College Fair
Elizabethtown Area High School will host its annual Career and College Fair from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 19.
Businesses interested in participating should visit the district website at etownschools.org to register. Deadline is Nov. 1.
Call Jackie Spittal, fair coordinator, at 717-367-1533 or by email at jackie_spittal@etownschools.org.