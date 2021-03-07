The registration timeline for the fall semester at Millersville University will be altered due to an external attack on its computer network last week, the school announced.

Registration term advisement pins will not be available on Monday as originally scheduled due to the continued network outage at the school, the university said in a statement posted to their website.

An updated timeline for fall registration, including the release of the fall schedule, will be shared early next week, the school said.

Telephones were restored and the school’s library website came back online on Friday, Stephen diFilipo, the school’s chief technology officer, said in an email to students, faculty and staff.

On-campus computers have been undergoing forensic tests, and buildings and services will be brought back online in a “prioritized manner” in the days and weeks ahead, diFilipo said. Students are urged not to use any on-campus computer until they have received an all-clear from IT.

Students were asked to check their Millersville.edu email for instructions for multi-factor authentication. Anyone encountering issues accessing their university email or other resources is asked to contact the school’s help desk.

Computers and iPads, whether personal or university-owned, should not be brought to campus, diFilipo said. Campus computers should not be connected to personal cellular hotspots, though smartphones are safe to use on campus.

Students in residence halls which have internet service again may use their personal computers and devices, diFilipo said.

Students and staff are asked to be “hyper-vigilant” for phishing scams, diFilipo said. Anyone who receives an email they believe may be fraudulent is encouraged to contact the school’s help desk.

Operations at the university’s counseling center have been “significantly affected” by the campus outages, though services are still being provided to students, the school said. Patients may not be contacted by their counselor about a scheduled appointment due to a lack of scheduling and electronic medical records.

Current clients should contact their counselors to schedule or reschedule their appointments, the school said.

Outage updates will continue to be posted online, diFilipo said.